In Nagaland, Plan To Form All-Party Government To Facilitate Peace Talks

The political parties involved maintained that they will aim at promoting the Naga peace talks.

Major political parties of Nagaland have agreed to come together and form an all-party government in the state to facilitate an early solution to the vexed Naga political issue and achieve an acceptable solution. This is the second time that the northeastern state will have an all-party government.

The first such government was seen in 2015 when eight MLAs of the opposition Congress merged with then ruling Naga People's Front.

The decision on the formation of the Nagaland United Government was taken unanimously by the ruling People's Democratic Alliance or PDA partners -- the Nationalist Democratic Progress Party, the BJP and two Independent MLAs, which are supporting the PDA government.



Modalities to include the principal opposition party Naga People's Front in the proposed government was also discussed and adopted unanimously, said the state's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Neiba Kronu.

The resolution to form the all-party government was signed by nine legislators including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton and Leader of the Opposition TR Zeliang.

The other signatories included president of NDPP Chingwang Konyak, state BJP chief Temjen Imna Along and NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu.

The political parties involved in the five-point resolution maintained that they will aim at promoting the Naga peace talks with a positive approach to find a political solution at the earliest.

They also resolved to stand together to achieve an honorable settlement and appealed to all Naga political groups to make efforts for unity and reconciliation.

On July 19, the NPF legislature party had resolved to support and contribute to the Parliamentary Committee.

It had unanimously endorsed the concept of an all-party government with People's Democratic Alliance to facilitate the peaceful settlement and solution to the issue.

The Naga group NSCN(IM) has been engaged in dialogue with the Centre since 1997 and had signed the Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015.