PK Mishra Gets Third Term As PM Narendra Modi's Principal Secretary

Dr PK Mishra, who has been the Principal Secretary for the last five years, will be handling the post for another stint. The reappointment of the 75-year-old is testament to his ability, experience and the position of trust he enjoys with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has won a historic third term.

A retired 1972 batch officer, Mr Mishra has been working with PM Modi for over a decade. After he retired as the Secretary in the Union ministry of Agriculture, he was appointed the Additional Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. But as a Gujarat cadre officer, his acquaintance with PM Modi goes further back.

The official has managed programmes across a swathe of sectors -- agriculture, disaster management, infrastructure and power, and regulatory issues.

An alumni of the University of Sussex, with a PhD in Economics/Development Studies, he has also been involved in schemes like the National Agriculture Development Programme and the National Food Security Mission.

In 2019, he was conferred a prestigious United Nations award for disaster management and disaster risk reduction.

As the Principal Secretary, Mr Mishra will be handling administrative matters as well as appointments in the Prime Minister's Office.