Piyush Goyal's 'Josh' Moment, As Film 'Uri' Crops Up During Budget

Piyush Goyal made the reference on "Uri" during his interim budget speech.

"How is the Josh" - the catch phrase from blockbuster movie "Uri: The Surgical Strike" made its debut in parliament with Union Minister Piyush Goyal's budget speech today. Mr Goyal, while presenting the interim budget, said he watched the movie and liked it very much, drawing instant applause from BJP leaders in the parliament.

"I had the opportunity to watch the film ... recently. 'jo josh tha, kya mahaul tha uss hall k andhar' (the atmosphere there was great)," Mr Goyal said as several BJP leaders including Paresh Rawal, who also featured in the movie, thumped their desks.

Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who was seen sitting a few rows behind Mr Goyal, was heard delivering the movie's dialogue - "How is the josh".

The catch phrase from the film has been a hit with BJP leaders, with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi using it during an interaction with film personalities at an event. Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has also used the phrase repeatedly - once while presenting the Goa budget.

Mr Goyal's reference to Uri was made when he stated single window clearance for shooting films for Indian movie makers. Bollywood provides employment to a large sector. Mr Goyal reportedly used the word ''josh'' twice in the budget.

Starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, Uri is a dramatisation of the Army's operation against terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2016, in retaliation to an attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri that killed 17 Army personnel.