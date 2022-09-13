Pit Bull Owners Abandoning Them After UP Attack Case: Noida NGO

A woman was mauled by her pet dog in Lucknow recently. (Representational)

Several owners of pit bull dogs in Delhi-NCR have been "abandoning" their pet since the news of a woman being mauled by her canine in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow have surfaced.

At least five to six pit bulls were left by their owners outside an NGO named House of Stray Animals in Noida in the last two months, its founder Sanjay Mohapatra said.

He stated that they have received at least 200 phone calls from pit bull owners from all across the country, especially after the Lucknow incident in which a pet American Pit bull Terrier attacked an 82-year-old woman, who had eventually died of her injuries.

"People have been tying their dogs at the pillars and gates of our NGO in the midnights. We have received at least 200 phone calls from such owners who fear keeping their pitbulls at home," he said.

He said leaving them on roads will not solve the problem, adding that this breed should be "trained instead".

"Abandoning a pit-bull on the streets will be even more dangerous. Why can't the owners train these dogs? It's because they do not see these pets as a responsibility, they see it as owning something fancy in the household," he said.

He said his NGO have been conducting awareness campaigns to ensure people do not abandon them.

