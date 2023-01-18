Pinarayi Vijayan Accuses BJP Of 'Undoing' Foundation Of Nation's Democracy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday called for a 'new resistance'. (File)

Accusing the BJP-ruled Centre of 'undoing' the foundations of nation's democracy, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday called for a 'new resistance' to protect secularism, democracy and the Constitution.

Addressing a public meeting organised by K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS here, the veteran CPI(M) leader alleged that the Centre was constantly 'trying to destroy' the country's federal structure and it was using the offices of Governors to target non-BJP state governments.

"I hope that today, in Khammam, the land of people's resistances, we will have the beginning of a new resistance, a resistance to secure the ideals that we fought for in our freedom struggle. A resistance to protect our secularism, our democracy, our Constitution and thereby our nation," the Chief Minister said.

The meet was also attended by leaders including AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

