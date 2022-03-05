'Pin Point Destruction': Navy Test-Fires Advanced BrahMos Version. Watch

The Indian Navy test-fired an advanced version of the BrahMos cruise missile today

The Indian Navy today successfully test-fired a long-range version of the BrahMos cruise missile.

In a tweet, the Navy said the test-firing validated the long-range precision strike capability of the BrahMos missile.

"Long range precision strike capability of advanced version of BrahMos missile successfully validated. Pin point destruction of target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms. Yet another shot in the arm for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the Navy tweeted.

In visuals, the missile is seen being launched from a warship. It comes out from the launch tube in a high speed and gradually takes a curved flight path over the ocean.

The Navy regularly conducts test-firing of the BrahMos, one of the most lethal cruise missiles in the world.

The air-launched variant of the BrahMos was successfully test-fired from a Sukhoi-30MKI in November 2017.

This cruise missile is supersonic, which implies a speed greater than that of sound. It is difficult to be intercepted by surface-to-air missiles deployed on leading warships around the world because of its very high speed.

The BrahMos has been inducted into the Navy and Army from 2006 onwards, but the air-launched version is more versatile because unlike warships, which are slow-movers, a fast-moving Sukhoi-30 fighter can travel at least 1,500 km towards a target before the missile itself is fired. The missile then flies another 400 km to take out a target.