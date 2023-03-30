Pics: PM Makes A Surprise Stop At New Parliament Building, Inspects Work

Sources say the Prime Minister spent more than an hour at the site and inspected various works.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dropped in for a surprise visit to the new Parliament building, where construction work is in its final stages.

Part of the Central Vista redevelopment, the new Parliament building is being built by Tata Projects Limited, featuring larger halls, a library, ample parking space, and committee rooms.

Sources say the Prime Minister spent more than an hour at the site and inspected various works.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The new building, which was earlier expected to be completed by November last year, is likely to be inaugurated soon.

A series of pictures showed the Prime Minister interacting with construction workers, standing amid the big halls, and taking a tour of the place.



The new building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

It will also house a new Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Cabinet Secretariat, India House and National Security Council Secretariat.

The foundation stone of the new Parliament building was laid by PM Modi in December 2020.