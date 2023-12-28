Pics: Ram Temple In Ayodhya Gets Final Touches Ahead Of Grand Ceremony

The Ram Temple will be inaugurated on 22 January, 2024

The secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai on Thursday shared some fresh pictures of the finishing work going on inside the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Taking to 'X', Champat Rai wrote, "Sharing some pictures of the finishing work going on inside Shri Ram Janambhoomi Temple in Ayodhya."

Sharing some pictures of the finishing work going on inside Shri Ram Janambhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/SHrxXqUE8D — Champat Rai (@ChampatRaiVHP) December 28, 2023

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is entrusted with the construction and management of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier today, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra took stock of the ongoing construction work in the Ram Janmabhoomi Path and the complex along with the top official of the district.

"The work is not being done hastily, rather it is being done qualitatively by investing enough time into it," Nripendra Misra said while speaking to ANI.

"The construction work has been categorised into three phases. The first phase will be completed by December 2023, the second phase, when the construction of the temple will be completed, will be carried out in January and the third phase includes the construction work in the complex," he added.

Meanwhile, Nripendra Misra instructed the officials to complete the work of security equipment being installed along with the 'welcome gate' and canopy on Janmabhoomi Path under any circumstances by December.

As per temple officials, the consecration ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting on January 16.

On January 16, the host appointed by the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, will conduct the atonement ceremony. The 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship, and offering to cows will be held on the banks of the Saryu River.

Following that, on January 17, a procession carrying the idol of Lord Ram in his child-like form (Ram Lalla) will reach Ayodhya. Devotees carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash will be reaching the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

On January 18, formal rituals will kick off with the Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu Puja.

On January 19, the holy fire will be lit, followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'havan' (holy ritual surrounding the fire).

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be washed with Saryu water on January 20, after which the Vaastu Shanti and 'Annadhivas' rituals will take place.

On January 21, the Ram Lalla idol will be bathed in 125 urns and will finally be laid to rest. On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)