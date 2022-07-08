Latest Pics: India's 1st Cable-Stayed Rail Bridge, An Engineering Marvel

The Anji Khad Bridge will connect Katra and Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir.

India is set to get its first cable-stayed rail bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, the completion of which is expected by December this year.

An engineering marvel, the under-construction Anji Khad Bridge will connect Katra and Reasi in the state. Located in Reasi district above the Anji river, the bridge is a part of the challenging Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, where the terrain passes through the young Himalayas at high altitudes.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to social media to share the latest photos of the bridge. "A future-ready Nation's first cable-stayed rail bridge, Anji Khad bridge connecting #Kashmir," the post read.

The 473.25-metre-long bridge is being constructed 331 metres above the river bed. Designed to handle heavy storms, the bridge will be supported by 96 cables.

Due to the extremely complex geology of the region which makes it impossible to construct an arch bridge similar to the one being built across the Chenab River. There will only be single pylon built on a vertical slope at the Anji Khad Bridge.

Unique and advanced techniques and equipment, including pump concreting system arrangement, has been used in the construction of the bridge.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project is being developed by the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL).