Anji Khad Bridge: All About India's First Cable-Stayed Rail Link In J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, named Anji Khad, on Friday. He will visit Jammu & Kashmir and flag off new Vande Bharat trains connecting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar.

Besides rail bridge at Anji, PM Modi will inaugurate the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

The 272 km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project consists of 943 bridges and 36 tunnels.



All About Anji Khad Bridge

The Anji Khad bridge spans the Anji River, a tributary of the Chenab River, in Reasi district. It connects the towns of Katra and Reasi. The plan is a part of the ambitious USBRL project.



Built using advanced technology with an innovative design, the Anji bridge is 2,830 feet long and stands 1,086 feet above the ground. One of the most remarkable features is its main pylon, which rises 633 feet above its foundation and is among the highest buildings of its kind.



The Anji bridge, supported by 96 cables of varying lengths, has an asymmetrical design. In addition, it has a 12.3-foot-wide service road and about five foot-wide footpaths on both sides.



The Anji bridge is built to handle extreme weather conditions and wind speeds of up to 213 km/h - nearly as much as a cyclone. It's been designed to support trains travelling at speeds of up to 100 km/h.



An integrated monitoring system has been implemented to ensure the bridge's durability and safety. This system contains a number of sensors that continuously check the structural health during its operational life.