Pics: A Covid Rehearsal As Parliament Opens Next Week

Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence from September 14.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today conducted a rehearsal for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, which will commence from September 14.

According to photos released by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, special emphasis has been given to COVID-19 protocols like compulsory use of face masks and physical distancing for the session, which will see both houses meeting in four hours shifts alternately for the first time in Parliamentary history.

Officials of the Rajya Sabha were made to sit in the chambers and the galleries of the Upper House for the mock proceedings that was chaired by Mr Naidu today.

To ensure adequate physical distancing during the 14-day session, members of the Rajya Sabha will be seated at multiple locations, including the galleries of the House.

Officials of the Rajya Sabha were made to sit in the chambers and the galleries of the Upper House for the mock proceedings that was chaired by Mr Naidu.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman had also undertaken a "familiarisation drill" for over 45 minutes last month to oversee preparations for the technology-aided Session. Mr Naidu had then tested the audio quality, along with the simultaneous interpretation, when members participate in the proceedings while sitting in both the Houses.

As a backup option, a hotline communication facility has been set up between the chambers of the two Houses for communicating any message regarding participation of the members in case of any technical emergency, a statement released by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat last month had said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today conducted a rehearsal for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, which will commence from September 14.

The chambers of both the Houses are connected by 500-metre-long optic fibre and audio-video cables for a real-time transmission of signals to enable the members seated in the Houses to watch the proceedings.

The Rajya Sabha members will be distributed at six counters, as against the present arrangement of signing there attendance in one register to minimise the physical contact, officials said.

With inputs from PTI