Video: Student Hits Physics Wallah Teacher With Slipper During Live Class

Physics Wallah slap incident: The student hit the teacher with a slipper

In a bizarre incident, a teacher was thrashed by a student during a live class on the Physics Wallah app - an online teaching platform for students preparing for competitive exams.

The student hit the teacher with a slipper while he was taking an online class.

The undated video, which has surfaced on social media, shows the teacher conducting the class when a student approaches him and hit him with a slipper.

The teacher, who appears visibly shocked, tries to avoid the blow as the student continues to attack him, the video shows.

Slap-Kalesh b/w Physicswallah Student and Teacher during Live class (Sir ko Do Chappal maar ke chala gya)

"This is a video from Physics Wallah batch. In this video a student beats the teacher with chappal in live video," read the description on YouTube.

It remains unclear what triggered the student. Sources say the video was recorded by another student in the class.