MNS Workers Detained Ahead Of Language Row Protest Rally In Thane

Several workers of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were detained in Thane's Mira Road this morning when they took out a march to counter the protests against the 'slapgate' incident, in which MNS workers assaulted a food stall owner for not speaking Marathi.

Dramatic visuals played out as MNS workers hit the streets and cops caught them and put them in police vans. The police did not permit today's protest. While being detained, several MNS workers questioned why traders were allowed to protest against the 'slapgate' incident, but their counter-protest was prohibited. Many of them said that whoever lives in Maharashtra must learn Marathi and threatened that those who don't will "face consequences".

At the centre of the language row is an assault on a shopkeeper late on Sunday. Forty-eight-year-old Babulal Chaudhary, who runs the 'Jodhpur Sweet Shop' in Mira Road, was slapped and threatened by the seven MNS thugs because his staff, Mr Bagharam, spoke to the men in Hindi. The MNS workers demanded that Mr Chaudhary and Mr Bagharam speak in Marathi, and the shop owner pointed out that all languages are spoken in the state.