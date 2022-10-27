Physically Challenged Woman Raped In Rajasthan's Udaipur: Cops

The woman has identified three people as assailants, the police said.

A hearing and speech impaired woman was allegedly raped by three men in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, the state police said on Thursday. The matter became known when she was found pregnant during a medical examination at MB government hospital. The woman was taken to the hospital after she hurt her leg in an attempt to escape from a shelter home.

The woman was found roaming destitute October 21, after which the police had taken her to the shelter home.

She tried to escape by jumping a wall but hurt her leg. During the medical examination, she was found to be pregnant.

Ramsumer Meena, a senior officer of the local police, said the woman was four to five months' pregnant.

He said with the help of a sign language expert, she conveyed that she had been raped. After this, a case was registered on October 23.

According to Mr Meena, the woman has identified three people as assailants, who are also hearing and speech impaired.

Further investigation in the matter is going on, he said. No arrest has been made so far. The woman's mother works as a domestic help.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)