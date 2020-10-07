Photos: Baby Boy Born On IndiGo Delhi-Bengaluru Flight

The baby boy was born on a Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight

A woman delivered a baby boy inside IndiGo's Delhi-Bengaluru flight on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

In response to a query from PTI, IndiGo said: "We confirm that a baby boy was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122 from Delhi to Bengaluru. There are no further details available."

Baby boy born in flight on Delhi-Bangalore @IndiGo6E flight at 6:10pm.



So proud of #Indigo

"A baby boy was born en route on the Delhi-Bengaluru 6E 122 flight that landed at the Bengaluru airport around 7.30 PM today," an aviation industry source told PTI.