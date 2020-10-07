Photos: Baby Boy Born On IndiGo Delhi-Bengaluru Flight

"We confirm that a baby boy was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122 from Delhi to Bengaluru. There are no further details available," IndiGo said.

Photos: Baby Boy Born On IndiGo Delhi-Bengaluru Flight

The baby boy was born on a Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight

New Delhi:

A woman delivered a baby boy inside IndiGo's Delhi-Bengaluru flight on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

In response to a query from PTI, IndiGo said: "We confirm that a baby boy was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122 from Delhi to Bengaluru. There are no further details available."

"A baby boy was born en route on the Delhi-Bengaluru 6E 122 flight that landed at the Bengaluru airport around 7.30 PM today," an aviation industry source told PTI.

Comments
baby on flightIndiGobaby on IndiGo

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india