Petrol Prices Rise For Third Consecutive Day

Petrol is being sold at Rs 73.77 in Delhi.

Petrol prices increased for the third consecutive day on Saturday, while diesel prices remained unchanged.

The price of petrol rose by 14 paise per litre in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, while by 15 paise/litre in Chennai. The fuel has become costlier by 47 paise in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, and 50 paise in Chennai, in three days.

According to the Indian Oil website, petrol price in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai has increased to Rs 73.77, Rs 76.47, Rs 79.44, and Rs 76.68 per litre, respectively. However, the price of diesel in the four metropolitan cities has remained stable at Rs 65.79, Rs 68.20, Rs 69.01 and Rs 69.54 per litre, respectively.

