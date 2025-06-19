Kerala Court Says Toilets At Petrol Pumps Not For General Public Use

The Kerala High Court has held that toilets in petrol pumps are not meant for use by the general public.

The ruling by Justice C S Dias came on a plea by an organisation representing petroleum traders and several pump owners objecting to the categorisation, by the state government and local bodies, of toilets in their establishments as public facilities.

The pump owners, in their petition, have contended that the private toilets in their establishments were meant for the emergency needs of the customers and cannot be left open for the general public.

Agreeing with their contention, the court, in an interim order, directed the state government and the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation "not to insist that the wash rooms in petitioners' outlets be used by the general public".

With the direction, the court listed the matter for further hearing on July 17.

