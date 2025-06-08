Video: Bihar Petrol Pump Damaged, Staff Thrashed. 4 Men Allege Meter Began At Rs 10

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Four men opened fire and assaulted staff at a petrol pump in Begusarai. The altercation began over a Rs 10 dispute regarding petrol charges, according to police. The accused initially threatened the staff before returning with weapons to attack them.

Four men on Saturday opened fire, damaged a petrol pump and thrashed the staff in Bihar's Begusarai allegedly over a Rs 10 dispute.

The argument began when two men on a two-wheeler came to the petrol pump to purchase fuel. They asked the staff to refill petrol worth Rs 54, but later argued that the meter started at Rs 10, the police said in a statement.

They then threatened the staff and left. Shortly after, they returned with two of their friends and thrashed the petrol pump worker with sticks.

They also opened fire at the worker and damaged the fuel dispenser, the police said.

They then left with a mobile phone of a worker.

The incident was caught on CCTV.

One of the customers, who was getting his two-wheeler refuelled, was seen keeping the fuel nozzle on the ground and exiting the petrol pump when the fight began.

The police have recovered five shells and two pellets from the spot and are conducting raids to arrest the accused.