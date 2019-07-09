Petitioner Moves Top Court For Early Hearing In Ayodhya Land Dispute Case

The petitioner's lawyer asked for the Ayodhya case to be listed for urgent hearing

One of the original litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya today moved the Supreme Court seeking early hearing of the matter.

The litigant said that nothing much has been happening in the case which was referred to a three-member panel of mediators, headed by former top court judge Justice FMI Kalifulla, to explore an amicable solution.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was told by senior advocate PS Narsimha, appearing for litigant Gopal Singh Visharad, that the title dispute needed to be listed for urgent hearing before the court.

The senior lawyer said that "nothing much has been happening" in the land dispute which was referred to the three-member panel.

"Have you filed an application for early hearing?" the bench asked. The counsel replied in the affirmative.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability