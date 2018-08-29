Arrests Of 5 Activists To Be Challenged In Supreme Court Today: 10 Points

Activist Arun Fereira was arrested from Thane by the Maharashtra police on Tuesday
New Delhi: The arrests of five activists yesterday in multi-city raids over allegations of links to Maoists will be challenged in the Supreme Court today amid a massive controversy over the police action that has been described by many as "absolutely chilling" and a "virtual declaration of emergency". A petition against the arrests will be filed by senior lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan and some others in the top court at 10:30 am. The five who have been arrested are Maoist ideologue Varavara Rao, lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, activists Arun Fereira, Gautam Navlakha and Vernon Gonsalves.
The five were arrested by the Pune Police in connection with the violence at Koregaon Bhima in Maharashtra on January 1 when Dalits had clashed with upper-caste Marathas. The raids were carried out in Delhi, Faridabad, Goa, Mumbai, Ranchi and Hyderabad.
Varavara Rao was arrested for his alleged involvement in a Maoist plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr Rao's name had cropped up in a letter seized by the police during searches at the premises of one of the five people arrested in June in connection with 'Elgar Parishad', the event in Pune that allegedly triggered violence in Bhima Koregaon a day later.
The raids follow the questioning of five people -- Sudhir Dhawale, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson and Shoma Sen -- who were arrested in June, sources said. They had allegedly made "provocative" speeches at the event.
Human rights lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj is under house arrest. Her lawyers alleged that the Pune police refused to comply with the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had barred her from being taken to Pune, ordering that she be kept under house arrest till August 30.
Activists Arun Fereira and Vernon Gonsalves were arrested from Thane and Mumbai. Gautam Navlakha's transit remand to Pune is also on hold, the Delhi High Court said. He will stay at home under police guard and can meet only his lawyers.
The arrest of the five activists has put Congress president Rahul Gandhi in direct confrontation with the centre. "There is only place for one NGO in India and it's called the RSS. Shut down all other NGOs. Jail all activists and shoot those that complain. Welcome to the new India," Mr Gandhi tweeted.
Arundhati Roy, who has covered the Maoist conflict in her writings, has condemned the raids on the "homes of lawyers, poets, writers, Dalit rights activists and intellectuals". "They should raid those who make up lynch mobs and murder people in broad daylight. It tells us very clearly where India is headed. Murderers will be honoured and celebrated. Anybody who speaks up for justice or against Hindu majoritarianism is being made into a criminal. What is happening is absolutely perilous."
Historian Ramachandra Guha blamed it on the "corporate cronies of the ruling government," who, he said, were bent on grabbing tribal land, forest and mineral resources. The arrest of the activists was meant to take away the only representation the tribals have, he told NDTV.
Members of the Dalit community from all over Maharashtra had gathered in Koregaon Bhima, near Pune, to celebrate what they call their victory over Maratha Peshwas. 'Right wing' groups had reportedly opposed the celebrations, saying they cannot observe a 'British' victory. Clashes between 'right-wing' groups and Dalits who had congregated there turned violent.
The violence spread to Mumbai and other cities in the next three days. One person died and several were injured in the violence. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had ordered a probe and warned that there is no place for casteist violence in Maharashtra which is a progressive state.