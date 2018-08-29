Arrests Of 5 Activists To Be Challenged In Supreme Court Today: 10 Points

Activist Arun Fereira was arrested from Thane by the Maharashtra police on Tuesday

New Delhi: The arrests of five activists yesterday in multi-city raids over allegations of links to Maoists will be challenged in the Supreme Court today amid a massive controversy over the police action that has been described by many as "absolutely chilling" and a "virtual declaration of emergency". A petition against the arrests will be filed by senior lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan and some others in the top court at 10:30 am. The five who have been arrested are Maoist ideologue Varavara Rao, lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, activists Arun Fereira, Gautam Navlakha and Vernon Gonsalves.