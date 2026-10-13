After Man Dies Near Pune Fort, Pet Dog Stays, Follows Body Down Mountain

Dogs are often celebrated as symbols of loyalty because of their deep bond with humans. They protect, comfort, and stay by their owner's side through good times and bad, as in a heartbreaking case that happened at Rajgad Fort near Pune, where a devoted pet dog stayed close to its owner's body all the way down the mountain after his sudden death. The emotional incident has moved tourists and locals alike.

On Saturday, Jignesh Sadashiv Khandalkar had gone for a trek at the historic fort. He took his pet dog along with him.

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While walking up the trail, Jignesh reportedly began feeling very tired and stopped to take a break. But his condition worsened, and he suffered a fatal heart attack.

When local residents and rescue teams reached the spot and began carrying Jignesh's body down, the dog refused to walk away.

Without fully understanding the tragedy, the faithful animal stayed right beside the stretcher for the entire journey, guarding its owner until the very end.

Tourists and locals present at the fort were deeply touched by the sight, and many people grew emotional watching it.

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When loyal dog guides officer to injured owner

Elsewhere in the world, a dog in Kansas, US, displayed its loyalty by helping police find its owner after the person fell at home and could not get up. The Leawood Police Department shared bodycam footage showing how the dog led an officer to the house, according to People.

The incident happened on September 17 when the officer noticed the dog with its leash. Its owner was not nearby. The officer followed the dog, then noticed that the garage door was open. Inside, the officer found the homeowner lying on the floor. Police said the resident had been there for more than three hours.