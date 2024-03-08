'People Will Say You're From BJP': PM Modi To YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia

Content creators from across the country were felicitated by PM Modi at Bharat Mandapam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the Disruptor of the Year award to YouTube creator Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) and both engaged in a fun banter at the National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam on Friday.

After PM Modi presented the award to the YouTuber for his show, he congratulated Allahbadia and asked him to share a few fitness mantras. Ranveer responded to PM Modi's question and said that people should do yoga, meditation etc.

PM Modi quickly responded by saying, "People may say now that he's saying what Modiji says, He belongs to BJP now (Phir toh log kahenge ye toh Modiji ki baat bata raha hai.. phir kahenge tum BJP wale ho gaye ho)."

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Disruptor of the Year award to Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/YCXrqLM70E — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

The Prime Minister further praised Ranveer for his work and suggested him to speak about the importance of sleep on his show. While speaking about his busy schedule, PM Modi revealed that he sleeps very less every day for the past many years.

PM Modi also presented the Heritage Fashion Icon Award to Jahnvi Singh and the Best Creator in Food Category Award to Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen) at Bharat Mandapam.

Among those awarded were Pankhti Pandey, who got the award in the 'Green Champion' category, Keerthika Govindasamy got it for best story teller, singer Maithili Thakur got the 'Cultural Ambassador of the Year award', Gaurav Chaudhary for Best Creator in Tech Category, Best Health and Fitness Creator award to Ankit Baiyanpuria, Best Creator in Education Category award to Naman Deshmukh and Kamiya Jani for the Favourite Travel Creator.

The Prime Minister presented the Most Creative Creator- Female award to Shraddha Jain (AiyyoShraddha) and Most Creative Creator-Male to RJ Raunac (Bauaa).

The award has witnessed immense public engagement, more than 1.5 lakh nominations and around 10 lakh votes were cast.

The National Creators Award is an effort to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming among others. The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change.

The National Creator Award has witnessed exemplary public engagement. In the first round, more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received.

Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided.

The award was presented across twenty categories including the Best Storyteller Award; The Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best Creator For Social Change; Most Impactful Agri Creator; Cultural Ambassador of The Year; International Creator Award.

The categories also include the Best Travel Creator Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Tech Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most Creative Creator (Male and Female); Best Creator in Food Category; Best Creator in Education Category; Best Creator in Gaming Category; Best Micro Creator; Best Nano Creator; Best Health and Fitness Creator.

