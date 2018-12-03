People Will Lose Faith In BJP If Ram Temple Is Not Built: Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev's remarks come amid a growing chorus to speed up the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Making a call to bring an ordinance for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said that people would lose faith in the BJP if the shrine is not built.

Speaking in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Baba Ramdev said, "In a democracy, Parliament is the topmost temple for justice, and the (Narendra) Modi government can bring an ordinance (to enable construction of the Ram temple)," he said.

"If the temple is not constructed even when crores of people want to see it built, people will lose faith in the BJP, which won't be good for the party," Baba Ramdev said.

"Ram is not a matter of politics, but of country's pride," Baba Ramdev said.

Baba Ramdev added that if people will have to construct the Ram temple on their own, it would mean "they do not respect the judiciary or Parliament".

Last week, many people as "Ram bhakts" from various parts of the country gathered in Ayodhya to attend a public meeting organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad to press for the construction of a Ram temple.