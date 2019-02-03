People Will Hold PM Responsible If Anything Happens To Me: Anna Hazare

AnnaHazare said Lokpal was passed in the Parliament in 2013, but the government is yet to appoint it.

Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare, who entered the fourth day of indefinite hunger strike, said people will hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible if anything happens to him.



Speaking to ANI, Mr Hazare said, "People will remember me as a person who tackled situations and not as somebody who added fuel to the fire. If something happens to me, people will hold Prime Minister responsible."



Under the banner of ''Jan Andolan Satyagraha'', the social activist launched his indefinite hunger strike on January 30 at his village Ralegan-Siddhi to demand the setting up of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states as the Modi government "had failed" to set up the anti-corruption bodies.



"Through Lokpal, even the Prime Minister can be investigated if people will give any evidence against him... Similarly, in Lokayukta a chief minister and all ministers and MLAs under him can be investigated if somebody gives any evidence against them. This is the main reason they don't want it and no party wants it. Lokpal was passed in the Parliament in 2013, but the government is yet to appoint it," added Mr Hazare.