People Who Mocked PM As Chaiwala Now Plucking Tea Leaves: Rajnath Singh. (FILE)

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hit out at the Congress, saying that people who had mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him 'chaiwala' are plucking tea leaves now.

Speaking at a rally in Lumding of Hojai district, Mr Singh said, "Earlier our PM was mocked by being called a 'chaiwala'. Today, the same people are selling and plucking tea leaves."

"The real 'chaiwala' has brought them to tea gardens. But be careful, real and certified 'chaiwala' is with us," he added.

Recently, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a visit to the poll-bound state and spent time with tea estate workers at a tea garden in Biswanath district. Dressed in a saree and balancing a basket on her back, the 49-year-old Congress leader was also seen plucking tea leaves.

Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi, also in his recent visit to Assam, promised that his party would provide a daily wage of Rs 365 for tea workers. It is the same amount Bharatiya Janata Party promised to tea workers previously but failed, he claimed.

Assam assembly elections will be held in three phases. In the first phase, 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls on March 27. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1 while 40 assembly constituencies in 12 districts to go on polls on April 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.