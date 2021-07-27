People Throw Chairs, Beat Each Other With Sticks At UP Vaccination Centre

Several people could be seen throwing chairs at each other at a vaccination centre in Ballia.

Five people have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police from a village in Ballia district after a brawl over COVID-19 vaccination turned violent on Monday evening.

The incident took place in the Karnai village of the eastern UP district , around 400 km from state capital Lucknow.

Video clips from the incident showed a huge crowd gathered outside a vaccination centre while several men and women attacked each other with belts and sticks. Several people could also be seen throwing chairs at each other.

Many people, including a doctor, were injured in the clashes, according to news agency PTI.

"The brawl happened over vaccine. The dispute was over who would get the vaccine first. We have arrested five people and are taking further action," Ballia police chief Vipin Tada said in a statement.

This was the second incident of violence reported from the state in a single day. A man in his 20s died by suicide in Baghpat district, hours after a brawl with cops at a Covid vaccination centre on Monday, following which 10 police officials were removed from duty.

Uttar Pradesh has vaccinated 3.79 crore people till now with at least one dose of the Covid vaccine. The government said 1.32 crore vaccine doses were administered this month alone. In Ballia, 5 lakh vaccine shots have been administered till now but less than 1 lakh people are fully vaccinated.

Thirty-three new coronavirus cases took the state-wide tally in Uttar Pradesh to 17,08,208, while no new COVID-19 death was registered as the count remained at 22,750, official data showed on Monday.