"Face Consequences": Top Court Raps Minister For Colonel Qureshi Remark

The Supreme Court has rejected Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's apology over his derogatory and communal remarks for a woman military officer and ordered that a new three-member team of IPS officers would now probe the case against him.

The court rebuked the minister again for his "crass comments," with Justice Surya Kant asserting he did not offer a sincere apology.

"What is that apology? What kind of apology have you tendered? There is some meaning of apology. Sometimes people use docile language only to wriggle out of proceedings, and sometimes they shed crocodile tears. What kind of apology is yours? You want to give the impression that the court had asked you to apologise. What prevented you from making a sincere apology for your crass comments till now?" said Justice Surya Kant.

The court said a Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising three IPS officers, should be formed by Tuesday morning to investigate the case against the minister. It must have a woman officer and submit its report by May 28, said Justice Kant.

It also issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government and said that Vijay Shah "must face consequences". "We would like to have a close watch. It's a litmus test for you," the court told the state government.

After India struck terror camps across the border, Mr Shah had said that a woman from the "same community" as those in Pakistan had been sent to strip the country naked.

Though he did not name anyone, his remarks were seen as being directed towards Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, one of the faces of the armed forces during the Op Sindoor briefings.

This had sparked a massive political storm, drawing criticism from the Opposition, military veterans, and even some BJP members.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had lashed out at Mr Shah for using "language of the gutters" and ordered an FIR against the leader.

The Supreme Court had then asked Mr Shah to apologise to Colonel Qureshi.