"People Of Mathura With Us, Will Help BJP Cross 400-Seat Mark": Hema Malini

BJP MP from Mathura Lok Sabha Constituency, Hema Malini on Wednesday said that "Brajwasi" the people of the state stood with the ruling party and will help them cross the 400-seat mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to news agency ANI at the Viksit Bharat-Modi's Guarantee programme, the actor-turned-politician said, "The people of Mathura, "Brajwasi are with us, and they will 100 per cent help the BJP cross the 400-seat mark."

She further spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat-Modi Guarantee programme and said, "This programme is an idea of PM Modi which allows people to give suggestions that can help in the development of the country. I want people to provide suggestions to me as well if they want to."

When asked if she is satisfied with the work in her constituency, Hema Malini said, "I am happy but a lot of work has to be done, because when we first came here 10 years ago, a lot of work had not been done. It will take time. I am also working towards the progress of local artists. There is a world-class theatre here which will help in their development."

The BJP MP also stated that she would be working towards railways, education of the girl child and many other such important issues.

Earlier this month, expressing her gratitude to the BJP's high command for announcing her candidature for the third time from the Mathura Constituency, party MP Hema Malini said that she had done many things in her previous terms and wanted to do much bigger work so that Mathura's level can be raised more.

Hema Malini defeated Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary from the Mathura seat in the 2014 general elections. She won again from this seat in the 2019 elections.

This is the third time that the BJP has given a ticket to Hema Malini. She has been contesting elections from the Mathura seat since 2014.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led National Democratic (NDA) won a total of 303 seats, leaving the grand-old party behind at 52 seats.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year.

