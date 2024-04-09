'If You Consider Me Outsider...': Hema Malini Counters Congress Attack

NDTV caught up with Hema Malini for a quick chat ahead of the election

Her 10-year record as Mathura MP has turned her into a "brijwasi", actor-politician Hema Malini told NDTV today in a rebuttal to her Congress rival's "outsider" charge in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls.

Mukesh Dhangar, the Congress's candidate in the temple town, has said this election is a contest between "brijwasi" -- used to refer to Mathura residents -- and "pravasi" (outsider). Responding to the barb during an exclusive interview with NDTV, Ms Malini said, "I have become a brijwasi in 10 years. I am a brijwasi anyway because I am a devotee of Lord Krishna. I am proud of the work that I have done here. I am from here."

"And if you consider me an outsider, then I would like to say that outsiders work better. The people who live here don't always know what is good or bad, and what can be better, but did not happen. Because we are from outside, we see more and have more experience. So we want more to happen here. As an MP, I got a lot of things done here by coordinating with ministers," she said.

She said she could not have done so much if she was just a celebrity. "I was able to do it because I am an MP. No one should waste this position. Every city can become much better if MPs work properly," she said.

On the challenges she faces due to regular trips between Mumbai and Mathura, Ms Malini said, "It has become a habit now. It takes eight hours from Mumbai to Delhi to Mathura. I have done it so many times. I don't think anyone else will do it. I am very much dedicated to this place and I want to do my best."

Ms Malini was first elected from Mathura in the 2014 general election that brought the BJP to power. That year, she had pulled off a stunning win over sitting MP Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, defeating him by a margin of over 3 lakh votes. This time, Mr Chaudhary and his party are backing her after RLD's entry into NDA. Interestingly, in 2022, Mr Chaudhary was at the centre of a row when he took a swipe at the BJP and said he doesn't "want to be Hema Malini".

On how the equations have changed, the 75-year-old leader replied, "It is definitely a positive (development). In fact, I had campaigned for him many years back and he won. And then, I came here and we were on opposite sides. Now again he is back. And it's great, Chaudhary Charan Singh is considered a messiah for farmers and our party also focuses on the welfare of farmers and the poor," he said.

NDTV also asked Ms Malini about the controversy around Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's remarks on her. The Congress leader has accused the BJP of distorting facts and said he respects Ms Malini.

"I don't need to be bothered. I have been working for 10 years. No one is against me. We are all friends, we meet in Parliament. Outside, some words are said here and there. Yogi ji has replied. We stick to our party's code of conduct. Other parties should do that too so that their leaders don't talk like this," she said in response to the row.

Coming to Ms Malini's support, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said freedom of expression should not be misused to insult women.

Ms Malini was also asked about BJP's Mandi candidate and actor Kangana Ranaut, Ms Ranaut, too, faced derogatory remarks from the social media handles of Congress spokesperson Surpiya Shrinate. Ms Shrinate has said the now-deleted posts were made without her knowledge. "She (Kangana) is clever enough (to handle that). She has been very successful as an actress, she will be very successful as a politician too. I am sure she will do the best," Ms Malini replied.