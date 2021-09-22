J&K People's Trust In PM Indicates 'Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas': Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir (File)

Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have expressed their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it indicates the vision of "Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas".

"Everyone I met today appealed to me to take their message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that if their voices reach him, their work would be done. People's trust in the country's Prime Minister indicates Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. We are keen on delivering the promises made by the government to the people," Ms Irani said at an event in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam.

Smriti Irani, who is on a two-day visit to the union territory, also thanked the Anganwadi workers of the Kashmir Valley for their dedication and commitment to serve pregnant women and children in the harsh weather conditions and amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her visit is a part of the public outreach programme launched by the Union Government of India for Jammu and Kashmir.

As a part of the event, she also distributed nutri-kits to children, pregnant women, and adolescent girls. She urged the Budgam district administration to carry out a special enrolment drive for pregnant women under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ms Irani had also laid the foundation stone of the upgradation and macadamization of a 10 km road from Budgam to the Handjan area. The road is being constructed at the estimated cost of Rs 5.85 crore.

"A population of 25,000 people had been demanding this road for the past 10 years," she said.

The Union Minister also chaired the review meeting of the overall development of Budgam district with district development commissioner Budgam and other district officers in Conference Hall, Budgam. In the meeting, the minister was apprised about the implementation of various welfare schemes of the Centre and other developmental projects in the Budgam district.

"Met several delegations comprising of District and Block Development Council members, farmers, traders, and civil society of Budgam. Assured them of all the support from the Government of India to ensure holistic development of Budgam and Jammu and Kashmir," she had tweeted.