People Losing Faith In Politicians, BJP Trying To End This: Rajnath Singh

People started losing faith in politicians because of a difference between their words and their deeds, but the BJP government is trying to end this and is delivering what it promised, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a public meeting in Dondaicha town of Dhule district in Maharashtra on Friday.

Mr Singh visited Dondaicha and unveiled statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap and Abdul Hamid.

Mentioning the promises fulfilled by the BJP government, the Defence Minister quoted the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the work on improving the road network in the entire country.

"People used to say that BJP only talks about Ram Mandir but will never construct it. The temple is now being constructed following the court orders and not by suppressing anyone. In the same way, Kashi Vishwanath has been developed, said Mr Singh.

"Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have a historical connection. Lord Ram spent his exile in Panchvati near Nasik," he said.

"Whenever I come to Maharashtra, the land of Shivaji, I feel proud. A son of Maharashtra, Nitin Gadkari, is doing tremendous work in terms of road networks in the entire country. Under the leadership of PM Modi we are progressing," Mr Singh added.

The Defence Minister also said that the government wants to take every community together in building the nation.

"I say people should have the freedom to practise the religion they follow. There should not be any kind of restrictions. Following court orders, the UP government has provided land for the construction of a mosque near the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya," Mr Singh said.

"We do not want to run a government or to develop a nation by destroying the community. We want to develop a nation taking everyone along," he added.

While addressing the gathering, he also remembered Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

"General Bipin Rawat was full of ideas. We were working on several projects and he was performing his duties beautifully. A road has been named after Bipin Rawat in Dondaicha," he said.

