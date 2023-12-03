People Defeated Congress's Divisive, Appeasement Politics: Minister On BJP's Big Win

The formula of guarantees has been rejected by the people, he said (File)

As BJP swept three Assembly elections in the Hindi heartland states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, counting for which was held on Sunday, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the people had defeated the Congress' divisive and appeasement politics.

The Union Minister said that in all four states-- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana--the people have given BJP a "tremendous vote of confidence".

"In all four states today, the BJP has been given a tremendous vote of confidence by the voters. In Telangana, our vote share and seat share have significantly expanded, "Rajeev Chandrasekhar told news agency ANI.

"The politics of divisiveness, insulting the PM, casteism, appeasement, corruption and money power that the Congress was throwing in these elections have been defeated by the people," the minister added.

Saying that people don't believe in election-time gimmicks, he claimed that the only person people believe in and trust is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The formula of guarantees has been rejected by the people. People have shown that they don't believe in election-time gimmicks. The only person they believe in and trust is PM Modi," Mr Chandrasekhar said.

Meanwhile, addressing the party workers at BJP headquarters, PM Modi said the mandate in the three states has proved that there is zero tolerance against corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics.

"Voter knows that when India moves ahead then states move ahead. Every family in the country benefits from it. This is why the voter is electing BJP again and again. Some people are even saying that today's hat-trick has guaranteed the hat-trick of 2024," he said.

The BJP got an absolute majority in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The next general elections are likely to be held in April-May next year.

The Prime Minister said that the echo is these results will not be limited to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan but will be heard all over the world.

"Today, we are seeing the results. There is no alternative to BJP in Madhya Pradesh. BJP has been in power for two decades and even after such a long time, people's trust in BJP is increasing continuously...In the first public meeting in Chhattisgarh, I said that I had come here to invite the people of the state to our oath-taking ceremony after December 3 when we form the government here," he said.

While the BJP has retained power in Madhya Pradesh, it is poised to come back to power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh defeating Congress governments.

However, Congress has got consolation in the win in Telangana where it ended ten years of BRS' reign.

