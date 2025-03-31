BJP Leader's "Enlightened" Praise For Shashi Tharoor Over 'Vaccine Diplomacy'

Shashi Tharoor, it would appear, has done it again.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the BJP's new Kerala chief, has embraced the Congress leader's comments praising the Narendra Modi government, and congratulated the Thiruvananthapuram MP, and others from his party, for having become "enlightened".

Mr Chandrasekhar also reminded reporters about Mr Tharoor's earlier praise for the Prime Minister - re: his handling of Russia's war on Ukraine - and said, "Then, the Congress leaders were in denial... said it was not the right approach. But today, even they have accepted it."

"I would like to thank them and say that better late than never," he added.

Neither Mr Tharoor nor the Congress have reacted so far.

What is this latest kerfuffle involving Mr Tharoor?

In a magazine article - 'Covid's silver lining for India' - published Sunday, he wrote about India's 'vaccine diplomacy' during the Covid pandemic and said, "... the shipments enhanced our country's global image (and) India's efforts were appreciated, enhancing its reputation as a responsible global leader."

Mr Tharoor didn't name Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but he praised leadership, writing, "... India's vaccine diplomacy embodied and contributed to the very spirit of its soft power..."

That remark has been met with delight from a BJP camp already prepping for next year's election - in a state that has rejected, and quite thoroughly, its advances over the years.

"If you ask anyone around the world, they will agree India and Prime Minister Modi provided commendable assistance to small nations during Covid," Mr Chandrasekhar told IANS.

"Egg On My Face"

The Congress leader's comments on 'vaccine diplomacy' followed a 'confession' this month - that he had been left with "egg on my face" after criticising India's position on the conflict.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogues in Delhi, he said, "I am still wiping the egg off my face... I was one of those who criticised India's position... it turns out I was wrong. India now has a Prime Minister who can hug the President of Ukraine and of Russia... and still be accepted in both places..."

The remark, well-meant though it may have been, kicked up a storm with the Congress taking a dim view of praise for its fierce rival. And that it followed apparent praise for Kerala's ruling Left Front, the Congress' state rival, led to speculation Mr Tharoor could switch parties.

'The Tougher Negotiator'

There was also praise for Mr Modi being labelled the "much tougher negotiator" by United States President Donald Trump; a compliment the PM "can put in the bank", Mr Tharoor said.

The four-time MP has said he stands by his statements and had a pithy reply to questions last month about rifts within the Congress' state unit or between the party and himself.

And other remarks on a podcast - that he had other 'options' if the Congress does not want his service - also raised eyebrows, but he then clarified he was not talking about political 'options'.

'All Good', Says Congress

The Congress, meanwhile, has stressed there are no cracks in the ranks before the election. Rahul Gandhi shared a silhouette of the party's Kerala leaders on X, with the phrase "they stand as one..."

Mr Tharoor's silhouette did seem to be in that photograph. This was after the party's state unit leader issued a public statement to that effect - with Mr Tharoor seated by his side.

With input from agencies

