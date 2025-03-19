BJP Jubilant, Congress Silent Over Shashi Tharoor's "Egg On Face" Comment

Senior Congress leader and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor's "egg on my face" comment acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic stance on the Russia-Ukraine hostilities, has brought much delight to the BJP camp. The Congress, which had just weathered a huge row over his praise of Kerala's LDF government, is on silent mode.

"Better late than never... The way Shashi Tharoor has admitted, other leaders of Congress should do the same," senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP's Sambit Patra said the Congress should learn from Mr Tharoor.

"Shashi Tharoor understands diplomacy, he had been in the UN for a very long time. He has appreciated PM Modi's stand in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Other leaders of Congress should also learn from Shashi Tharoor instead of Speaking against PM Modi and the nation every time... Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi should come forward and appreciate Shashi Tharoor's stand," Mr Patra told reporters.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Kerala BJP chief K Surendran said, "Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, I've always admired your candour. Your honesty in saying, 'I opposed it initially' and now praising Modiplomacy's success in Russia-Ukraine is commendable. Unlike your INC peers, you see India's global rise under PM Narendra Modi is truly a refreshing take".

The Congress -- which warned against out-of-turn comments last month after Mr Tharoor's praise of certain policies of the CPM in Kerala -- has maintained silence.

At a meeting last month, the upset party took a conscious decision not to react the Thiruvananthapuram MP's comments and maintain its focus on Kerala's ruling LDF government in view of the coming state elections.

Mr Tharoor - a former Union minister and a four-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram -- had clarified that he was highlighting Kerala's progress in the start-up sector. He also made it clear that he would pursue his own interests in terms of his writing and lectures if the party did not want him.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue yesterday, Mr Tharoor had admitted that he had misjudged India's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"I am still wiping the egg off my face because I was one of those who criticised India's position back in February 2022. Three years later, it turns out I was wrong. India now has a Prime Minister who can hug both the President of Ukraine and the President of Russia within two weeks and still be accepted in both places. That means India is in a position to make a difference to lasting peace," he said.

Questioned about his comments earlier today, Mr Tharoor reaffirmed his stand and said there was nothing to add.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and despite the pressure to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin's move, India had taken a nuanced stand.