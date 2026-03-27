"People-Centric Governance": Amit Shah As Government Cuts Fuel Excise Duty

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Central government's decision to cut excise duty on fuel when prices are shooting up globally underscores its people-centric governance and sensitivity-led decision-making.

In an X post, Shah wrote, "As the world is reeling under fuel shortages amid the West Asia crisis, driving up prices globally, the Modi government's decision to cut excise duty on fuel brings much-needed relief to citizens."

"While many nations have hiked diesel and petrol prices, Modi government's decision to reduce excise duty underscores its people-centric governance and sensitivity-led decision-making. Kudos to PM Narendra Modi for this decision," he wrote.

As the world is reeling under fuel shortages amid the West Asia crisis, driving up prices globally, the Modi government's decision to cut excise duty on fuel brings much-needed relief to citizens.



While many nations have hiked diesel and petrol prices, Modi govt's decision to… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 27, 2026

In a notification issued late on Thursday, the Union Finance Ministry slashed the excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 a litre from Rs 13 earlier. It has exempted diesel from the duty, while the levy was Rs 10 earlier.

The duty cuts are effective immediately, the ministry had said.

India imports 88 per cent of its crude oil needs and roughly half of its natural gas requirement.

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