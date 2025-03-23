Advertisement
"People Are Not Casteist But Political Leaders Are": Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Speaking at an event here, he also said backwardness was becoming a political interest.

He said that there is need to eradicate social inequality. (File)
Amravati:

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Saturday asserted that people are not casteist but political leaders are "for their selfish interests".

Speaking at an event here, he also said backwardness was becoming a political interest.

"There is a competition on who is more backward," Mr Gadkari pointed out.

"People are not casteist but political leaders are for their selfish interests," he said, adding that there is need to eradicate social inequality.

Caste discrimination must end and the process must start "from self", he opined.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

