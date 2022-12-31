People Advised To WFH, Carpool As Delhi Air Pollution Worsens: 10 Points

The sub-committee, at a review meeting yesterday, noted that the Air Quality Index or AQI is likely to slip into the 'severe' category due to calm winds and stable atmospheric conditions.

Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 399 on Friday. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The air quality is likely to remain 'severe' till tomorrow.

People have been advised to work from home and use carpool.

The Delhi government will decide today whether a ban should be imposed on using BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers.

Non-polluting activities such as plumbing, carpentry, interior decoration, and electrical work are allowed.

Earlier, the Centre's air quality panel on Wednesday said industries using unapproved fuels, including coal, in Delhi-NCR will be shut from January 1 and heavy fines will be imposed on them.

However, the use of low-sulphur coal in thermal power plants is allowed, it said.

Stubble burning, a major reason behind hazardous pollution levels in Delhi-NCR in October-November, reduced by 30 per cent in Punjab and 48 per cent in Haryana this year.