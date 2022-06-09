Pending Pleas No Hurdle To Solving BJP MLAs Suspension From Bengal Assembly: Court

The monsoon session of the West Bengal assembly is scheduled to start tomorrow

The possibility of a resolution to a deadlock due to suspension of the Leader of Opposition and four BJP MLAs from West Bengal assembly was heard on Thursday, as the Calcutta High Court directed that the pendency of a petition by BJP legislators will not stand in the way of the parties in the matter to resolve the issue.

Speaker Biman Banerjee welcomed the order of the court, saying the BJP MLAs had been asked to approach the house earlier to resolve the issue.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed that pendency of the writ petition and hearing of the matter "will not stand in the way of the parties in resolving the issues in accordance with rules." The court adjourned the matter and listed it for June 14.

The Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, along with BJP MLAs Dipak Burman, Shankar Ghosh, Manoj Tigga and Narahari Mahato were suspended from the house on March 28 for the remaining period of the session by the Speaker for alleged misconduct.

Mr Adhikari and the four BJP MLAs had moved the high court challenging the decision to suspend them, claiming it was politically motivated.

Justice Mantha had noted during a previous hearing in the case that the expression "session" would mean the entire period of the assembly until it is prorogued by orders of the Governor.