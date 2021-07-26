Bengal Sets Up First Panel To Investigate Pegasus Scandal

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has set up a panel - to be headed by retired judges Justice MV Lokur and Justice Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya - to probe the Pegasus phone-hacking scandal in the state.

This comes days after Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, her nephew, appeared on a list of potential surveillance targets using the Israeli-made spyware.

"To probe hacking and how it is being done... hope this small step will be wake up others. We want the Justices to start as soon as possible. Many people from Bengal have been tapped," Ms Banerjee said.