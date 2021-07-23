Pegasus Row: Opposition MPs Protest At Parliament, Demand Judicial Probe

Pegasus Scandal: The protesters included MPs from Congress, DMK and Shiv Sena.

Congress, DMK and Shiv Sena MPs protested against the alleged Pegasus snooping controversy in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises on Friday. The protesting MPs demanded a Supreme Court-monitored judicial probe in this matter.

The MPs carried banners with the hashtag slogan "#PegaususSnoopGate".

Earlier on Thursday, Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen snatched the statement on Pegasus from Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha and tore it, amid the ongoing standoff over the Pegasus issue between the Centre and Opposition.

The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists have appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. This comes following reports published in The Wire.