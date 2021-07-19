'Changed My Handset 5 Times, Hacking Continues': Prashant Kishor To NDTV

As per report, Prashant Kishor's phone was compromised as recently as July 14.

Election strategist Prashant Kishor, revealed today to be among the hundreds of names targeted by Israeli spyware 'Pegasus' for alleged surveillance through infected mobile phones, said his phone was "still being hacked" although he had changed his handset multiple times.

"We used to suspect snooping but never realised hacking, that too from 2017 to 2021. Although I changed my handset five times, as the evidence suggests, hacking continues," Prashant Kishor told NDTV.

According to forensic analysis cited in The Wire report, Mr Kishor's phone was compromised as recently as July 14.

Mr Kishor played a big role in the BJP's 2014 campaign strategy that catapulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power. He has since worked with a range of clients, mostly opposed to the BJP.

Recently, he was credited with helping Mamata Banerjee defeat the BJP in Bengal. Mr Kishor's phone was compromised as recently as July 14, according to forensic analysis.

According to The Wire, the forensic examination of his current phone showed that unsuccessful attempts were made to initiate a Pegasus attack on his phone in 2018, just months before the 2019 general election. The full extent of the use of Pegasus against him is not visible forensically as he no longer uses the device and only traces from 2018 transferred to his current iPhone via backup are visible.

Amnesty's forensic analysis found "traces of infection" on Mr Kishor's phone on April 28, just a day before the last round of voting in the eight-phase Bengal election in March-April.

The Wire says traces of Pegasus on Mr Kishor's phone were also detected for 14 days in June and 12 days in July, including July 13, the day he met with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi. "In fact, a hack of Kishor's phone occurred even on the date that The Wire met him and AI helped conduct forensic analysis on it," The Wire said.

Besides Mr Kishor, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Ministers Prahlad Patel and Ashwini Vaishnaw, former Election Commissioner Ashok Lavas and 40 journalists are among hundreds of Indian phone numbers that appeared on a list selected for surveillance by clients of NSO Group, an Israeli firm.

The Pegasus spyware secretly unlocks the contents of a target's mobile phone and transforms it into a listening device. NSO says it licenses the tool exclusively to government agencies to fight terrorism.

The government has strongly denied allegations of any surveillance on its part, calling them "over-the-top" and "sensational".

IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha that with several checks and balances in place, "any sort of illegal surveillance" by unauthorised persons was not possible in India.