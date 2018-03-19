'Peace, Unity, Harmony At Core Of India's Philosophies': PM Modi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi visited the dargah to offer a 'chadar' on PM Modi's behalf.
PM Modi conveyed his greetings to followers of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in India and abroad on the occasion of the 806th annual Urs in his message.
Peace, unity and harmony is at core of various philosophies in the country, Sufism is also one of them. When we talk of Sufi saints in India, Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti appears as a symbol of great spiritual traditions.
The service of humanity made by 'Gharib Nawaz' will continue to be an inspiration for future generations, PM Modi said.
Greetings and best wishes to the followers of Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti across the world on the annual Urs, he added.