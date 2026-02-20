What Is Pax Silica, The US-Led AI And Supply Chain Strategic Alliance India Joined

India joined the Pax Silica, a US-led strategic alliance, on Friday to secure global AI and semiconductor supply chains.

The signing was held in the presence of Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, and US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, Jacob Helberg in New Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: Pax Silica Declaration signed between India and the US, in the presence of Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology and Jacob Helberg, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs pic.twitter.com/QyHkM2pebY — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2026

The move aims to strengthen ties between New Delhi and Washington after a turbulent year. India's decision to join Pax Silica also comes days after a trade deal with the US following a period of tensions over tariffs put in place by President Donald Trump.

What Is Pax Silica?

Launched in December 2025, Pax Silica is a US-led strategic initiative to build secure supply chains for silicon-based technologies, critical minerals, semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and logistics. Apart from the US, other members include Greece, Israel, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Qatar, South Korea, the UAE, and the UK.

The name draws from the Latin word “pax”, meaning peace and stability and silica, which refers to the compound that is refined into silicon, one of the elements crucial for the production of computer chips.

The initiative aims to “establish a durable economic order that underwrites an AI-driven era of prosperity across partner countries,” a fact sheet by the US Department of State revealed.

Explaining how artificial intelligence is reorganising the global economy, the State Department said, “Economic value will increasingly flow through all levels of the global AI supply chain, driving historic opportunity and demand for energy, critical minerals, semiconductors, manufacturing, technological hardware, infrastructure, and new markets not yet invented.”

The core objectives of Pax Silica include reducing “coercive dependencies”, realising the economic potential of the new AI age, and building trustworthy systems for safeguarding mutual security and prosperity.

The inclusion of India in Pax Silica brings one of the world's largest technology markets and a member of the BRICS alliance at a time of increased competition over AI hardware, CNBC reported. The move comes as the US faces scrutiny over how it grants foreign partners access to AI chips after questions were raised on the US deal to give the UAE access to 5,00,000 of its most advanced AI chips every year.

The US Department of State announced a new “concierge service” to help Pax Silica countries acquire US-made AI semiconductors more efficiently. Helberg told CNBC that the service will leverage the state department's diplomatic presence, “turning diplomats ... into business development officers for American AI.”

He explained that the service would provide consultative support to governments and industry leaders in procurement and delivery timelines for advanced chips.