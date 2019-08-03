Bhojpuri Singer-Actor Pawan Singh Charged For Alleged Sexual Harassment

Police in Mumbai's Malad has registered a case against Pawan Singh, his associate and others

Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh has been charged for allegedly sexually harassing a 25-year-old woman actor on social media, police said on Saturday.

The woman has alleged that Pawan Singh posted lewd comments and uploaded obscene photos of her on her social media handle, an official from Malwani police station said.

In her statement recorded with police, the woman said Pawan Singh wanted her to continue friendship with him and threatened her with dire consequences if she did not oblige, he said.

Based on the complaint filed by the woman, police in Mumbai's Malad has registered a case against Pawan Singh, his associate and others on Friday.

They have been charged under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Information Technology Act.

No arrest is made so far, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.