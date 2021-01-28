Paush Purnima 2021: Vrat, Time And Significance of Ganga Snan

Paush Purnima 2021: Know all about the significance of Paush Purnima

Paush Purnima 2021: An auspicious date in the Hindu calendar, Paush Purnima is the beginning of the month of Magha, when many devotees in north India mark a month of austerity. On the Full Moon day of Paush Purnima, thousands of devotees take a holy dip in the the sacred Ganga and Yamuna rivers. People from different parts of the country gather at the Sangam in Prayagraj for Ganga snan (bath). Paush Purnima this year is of special significance as it falls during the famous Mahakumbh at Haridwar. The daily ritual of bathing starts from Paush Purnima and ends on Magha Purnima.

Paush Purnima: Date and time

Paush Purnima tithi begins at 1:17 AM on January 28

Purnima tithi ends at 12:45 AM on January 2

Paush Purnima: Vrat, significance

On Paush Purnima, Hindu devotees take a ritualistic bath and offer Arghya or prayers to the Sun God. People observe a day-long fast and pray to Lord Shiva. After the snan, people perform puja and read the vrat katha associated with Paush Purnima. Devotees seek the blessings of Lord Shiva for happiness.

Many people do Satyanarayana Puja and worship Lord Vishnu on Paush Purnima. Special prasad is also offered to the God. People also do also a lot of charity on Paush Purnima. Many people also observe the Shakambhari Jayanti on Paush Purnima.

In Chhattisgrah, the Charta festival is celebrated on Paush Purnima.

Other auspicious dates for Ganga Snan

Mauni Amavasya: 11 February, Thursday

Magh Purnima: 27 February, Saturday

Phalguni Amavasya: March 13, Saturday

Chaitra Amavasya: 11 April, Sunday

Nav Hindu Sanwatsar: 13 April, Tuesday

Ram Navami: 21 April, Wednesday