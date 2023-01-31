Pathaan's Success A Victory Over BJP's Negative Politics: Akhilesh Yadav

Several Hindu rights activists had called for the boycott of the film. (File)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday termed the success of film Pathaan a victory of positive thinking, and a fitting reply to BJP's negative politics.

In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Pathan becoming a superhit is a victory of positive thinking in the country and in the world, and it is a befitting reply to the negative politics of the BJP." Several Hindu rights activists had called for the boycott of the film, which has since its release posted record-breaking revenues.

In the run up to the film, and even after its release, mobs across states vandalised cinema halls and tore the film's posters.

A boycott call was made and trended on Twitter ostensibly over the film's female lead Deepika Padukone's outfit - its cut and colour - in one of the film's songs.

The spy thriller has broken many box office records and has raised over Rs 500 crore gross worldwide since its release on January 25.

