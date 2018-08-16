Patanjali's 'Swadeshi' Chat App Returns For Trial, Users Complain Again

Patanjali's Kimbho has been downloaded over 5,000 times since it re-appeared on Play Store

A day after Patanjali announced a refurbished Kimbho chat app, users who downloaded it reported several issues, including problems in setting up profile pictures and a bad user interface or UI.

Kimbho has been downloaded over 5,000 times since it re-appeared on Google Play Store on Wednesday, ahead of its official launch on August 27.

"Is this a joke? Worst UI ever, never seen something bad than this," a person wrote. "When I'm registering, it says 'try later'. What's this? Rubbish!" wrote another.

After downloading the app, it asks for eight levels of permissions, including users consent to access photos, media and files, camera, contacts, calendar and events, make and manage phone calls, microphone, and send, record and view SMS.

The privacy policy of the app's trial version states that the company will not sell or share personal information of users (such as mobile phone number) with third-party companies for their commercial or marketing use.

However, it also added that it may share personal information with third-party service providers "to the extent that it is reasonable necessary to perform, improve, or maintain Kimbhoh Service".

The "swadeshi" app -- now with "end-to-end encryption" -- was hastily taken down in May due to the poor security and performance.

Kimbho -- a Sanskrit word for "How are you?" or "What's new?" -- is now equipped with "new and advanced features", Patanjali Ayurved managing director Acharya Balkrishna tweeted, adding that the company is working towards sorting out the app's shortcomings before the official launch on August 27.

The app promises features such as chat, multimedia, voice and video calling, video conferencing and collaboration.