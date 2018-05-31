Ramdev's Patanjali Launches Kimbho App To Challenge WhatsApp

Kimbho is a new messaging app under Patanjali Communication.

Highlights Ramdev launched a new messaging application called Kimbho Kimbho application is being touted as a competitor of WhatsApp Earlier Ramdev launched Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards with BSNL

Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali has launched a messaging application, "Kimbho", pitching it as a challenge to popular messaging app WhatsApp, which has over 1 billion downloads from Google Play Store. This "swadeshi messaging platform" comes after Patanjali launched swadeshi samriddhi sim cards.Patanjali's spokesperson SK Tijarawala tweeted, "Now Bharat will speak. After launching sim cards, Ramdev has launched a new messaging application called Kimbho. Now WhatsApp will be given a competition. Our own #SwadeshiMessagingplatform. Download it directly from Google Play store."

Just like WhatsApp, one can either send direct messages to the person or create new groups to send out messages. Apart from this, one can form broadcas lists, follow celebrities and also doodle using Kimbho app.

Earlier Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved tied up with state-run telecom company BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited and launched Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards on May 27.



After its full launch, people will be given a discount of 10 per cent on Patanjali products with the SIM card.

The vast Patanjali Ayurved empire, which began by selling homegrown herbal remedies wildly popular in large parts of India, now offers products ranging from food, cosmetics, home care and personal care products to apparel. Patanjali Ayurved had formally launched its e-commerce operations with website Patanjaliayurved.net earlier this year.



It has nearly 5,000 retail outlets across India.



Patanjali has also branched out into private security, offering army-like training for recruits.

(With Inputs From ANI)



