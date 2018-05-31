Messaging App From Ramdev's Patanjali Disappears From Google Play Store

Google Play Store describes Kimbho as a real time messaging app.

Day after Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali launched a messaging application, "Kimbho", pitching it as a challenge to popular messaging app WhatsApp, users are no longer able to find it on Google Play Store. The app, which was launched on Wednesday, is still seen on iOS App Store and the real time messaging app is still accessible by those who downloaded it.

"Did they took down the #Kimbho #app? Is it still available in the #Indian playstore?," a user tweeted.

"Not available on playstore right now," replied another user.

Faisal Kawoosa, Head New Initiatives, CyberMedia Research (CMR), said that it will not be easy for "Kimbho" to create a space dominated by WhatsApp for just on being "Swadeshi."

"So far, just around 5k installations and reviews are full of issues and concerns. Nevertheless, seems Patanjali is getting serious about communications," Mr Kawoosa tweeted.

This "swadeshi messaging platform" comes after Patanjali launched Swadeshi Samriddhi sim cards.

Patanjali's spokesperson SK Tijarawala tweeted on Wednesday, "Now Bharat will speak. After launching sim cards, Ramdev has launched a new messaging application called Kimbho. Now WhatsApp will be given a competition. Our own #SwadeshiMessagingplatform. Download it directly from Google Play store."

He also explained the meaning of Kimbho in another tweet.

Kimbho is a Sanskrit word, which is used to ask, "How are you? What's new?" Mr Tijawarawala wrote.

Just like WhatsApp, one can either send direct messages to the person or create new groups to send out messages. Apart from this, one can form broadcast lists, follow celebrities and also doodle using Kimbho app.

"Kimbho empowers private group chat with free phone and video calling. It has dozens of amazing features to share text audio, photos, videos, stickers, quickies, location, GIF, Doodle and more," the description on Google Play Store read.

Earlier Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved tied up with state-run telecom company BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited and launched Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards on May 27. After its full launch, people will be given a discount of 10 per cent on Patanjali products with the SIM card.

The vast Patanjali Ayurved empire, which began by selling homegrown herbal remedies wildly popular in large parts of India, now offers products ranging from food, cosmetics, home care and personal care products to apparel. Patanjali Ayurved had formally launched its e-commerce operations with website Patanjaliayurved.net earlier this year.

It has nearly 5,000 retail outlets across India. Patanjali has also branched out into private security, offering army-like training for recruits.



