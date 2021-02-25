Doctors' Body 'Has Problems Accepting Truth': Patanjali On 'Coronil' Row

Yoga Guru Ramdev launched the Patanjali product 'Coronil' last week. (File)

Days after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanded an explanation from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for promoting Patanjali's Coronil Ayurvedic medicine, Patanjali Ayurved Limited spokesperson SK Tijarawala condemned the IMA for their questioning.

"IMA has problems accepting the truth. It would have been better if it focuses on putting an end to the spread of misinformation and commission in the profession of medicine," Mr Tijarawala tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Yoga guru Ramdev said: "Coronil tablets lived up to the protocols set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). 158 countries have certified their sale in their countries. This is historic. Coronil is scientific-evidence and research-based medicine. Any attack on Coronil suggests pettiness."

Attention #IMA

Absence of proof is not proof of absence.

That phenomena is over.

Patanjali Research Institute with over 500 crore investment and 300 scientists is dedicated to provide research and evidence based ayurvedic medicine for total health in the world.#CondemnIMA@ANIhttps://t.co/rlYR1BjY0rpic.twitter.com/Pt60UfWOaN — Tijarawala SK (@tijarawala) February 25, 2021

The IMA on Monday demanded an explanation from Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for promoting Patanjali's Coronil Ayurvedic medicine.

"Being a Health Minister of the country, how justified is it to release such falsely fabricated unscientific product to people of the whole country and how ethical is it to promote the product in unethical, wrong and false ways?" Dr Jayalal, IMA national president, had said.

"Let us not adulterate Ayurveda on the pretext of market gain to some monopoly corporate and create a disaster for humanity," the IMA had said.